Himachal: Police rescue 26 stranded tourists from Kakeri Lake in Kangra

KANGRA: 26 tourists stranded at the Kareri Lake in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district were rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Kangra and McLeodganj Police on Sunday late at night. They were stranded there due to rainfall. Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police, Kangra informed that At 10 pm on Sunday night, McLeodganj Police rescued around 26 persons in the Kareri Lake area who were stranded due to heavy rain.

The same kind of information was also received from the Bhagsunag-Naddi trek and a few persons were rescued from there as well on Sunday night.

Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police, Kangra, said, "At around 10 pm last night, we rescued around 26 persons in the Kareri Lake area who were stranded due to heavy rain."

"We also got the same information from the Bhagsunag-Naddi trek and a few persons were rescued from there as well on Sunday evening," she said while speaking to ANI on Monday. Earlier this week, a landslide was reported in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district between Chatru and Dorno Nallah areas.

"DEOC Lahaul Spiti has informed an incident of Landslide Between Chatru and Dorni Nallah, Sub Division Lahaul, District Lahaul Spiti," stated an HP-State Emergency Operation Centre report. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported. Due to the landslide, NH-505 was blocked. Restoration work was taken up immediately, and the authorities state that restoring the road took around 10 hours. NH-505 (Samdu-Kaza-Gramphu) road was also blocked. It took 10-12 hours for road restoration.