Himachal CM Sukhu calls on new assistant engineers to work with honesty

SHIMLA: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged in an interaction with 55 newly appointed assistant engineers on Saturday. During the interaction, the Chief Minister extended his warm wishes and asked the newly appointed engineers to work with honesty and dedication to ensure the welfare of the people.

"Out of the 55 assistant engineers, 43 have been appointed to serve on the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited, while 10 have joined the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, and two have taken up positions in the Department of Energy," according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office. During the interaction, Sukhu said, "Power generation and tourism sectors can play a vital role in strengthening the economy of the state, thereby making Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state."

"The state government is dedicated to harnessing the state's hydroelectric power potential while incorporating cutting-edge technology to enhance efficiency and power generation," Sukhu said. The Chief Minister also asked them to develop specialised skills, keeping abreast of the latest technology, that would contribute to making the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited a self-sufficient organisation capable of generating more revenue for the state, the press releases read.

He said that "the state government is committed to bringing reforms to the energy sector aimed at maximising revenue generation." Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu encouraged the youth engineers to embrace challenges and devote their best efforts to the betterment of the organisation.