Himachal CM calls on Shah, seeks Rs 2,000 cr calamity relief

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and sought a calamity relief of Rs 2,000 crore to rebuild infrastructure damaged by heavy rain.

He thanked the Union minister for sending a Central committee for assessing the flood damages in the state. He urged him to release funds as soon as possible as one to two years will be required to rebuild the infrastructure.

The Chief Minister apprised him about the massive damage incurred in the state due to incessant rain and cloudbursts.

He said the funds received under the disaster relief for this fiscal have been released for relief operations.

Sukhu said that a pending amount of Rs 315 crore under the National and State Disaster Relief Fund for years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 may be released soon as the amount received so far for relief operations is meagre against the magnitude of damages incurred.