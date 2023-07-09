Himachal: Beas River water level rises, NDRF rescues 5 people in Kullu

KULLU (Himachal Pradesh): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued five people from an inundated house as the Beas River is in spate in Charudu village, Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

The NDRF team rescued the people safely with the help of anchored rope and harness at 12.50 pm in Beas River near Chharudu village in HP's Kullu district.

"Operation is still on to rescue other three-four trapped victims from adjoining piece of land in Beas River," NDRF officials said. Amid continuous rainfall in Mandi and Kullu of Himachal Pradesh, the water level in Beas River has increased causing landslides and flash floods in various regions.

The Kullu police informed that traffic movement from Kullu and Manali has been restricted due to the falling of stones at many places on the Kullu-Manali road and due to the increasing water level in the Beas River. "Due to heavy rains, the movement of vehicles from Kullu and Manali towards Atal Tunnel and Rohtang has been completely stopped due to falling of stones at many places on the Kullu-Manali road and due to the increase in water level in Beas river near Ramshila", Kullu Police said.

In another incident, six people were evacuated safely by a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Sunday who were trapped in their homes due to the rise in the water in the lower market of Pandoh in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

"Today, on Sunday at around 07:15 in the morning, according to the information received from the District Disaster Management Authority, Mandi, six people were trapped in their homes due to the rise in the water level of Vyas River in the lower market of Pandoh. Safely evacuated by the SDRF Mandi team," HP SDRF tweeted. HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways police on Sunday informed that due to ongoing heavy rains and waterlogging, the train movement on the Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track is cancelled.

"Train movement on the Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track is cancelled for today due to ongoing heavy rains and subsequent slides and waterlogging," HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police tweeted.

The railway track has also been closed between Koti and Sanwara railway stations at Tunnel No. 10 due to heavy rainfall on the Kalka-Shimla railway route in Himachal Pradesh.