Himachal assembly adjourned sine die after passing budget for 2024-25

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned sine die after the passing of budget for 2024-25 and related Appropriation Bill authorising the government to spend Rs 6,24,21.73 crore from the consolidated fund.

The budget was passed in the absence of BJP members as 15 of them were suspended while the remaining 10 staged a walk out in protest against suspension of its members.

BJP's Satpal Singh Satti said the the party MLAs were suspended as the government did not enjoy majority in the house to pass the financial bill.

Nine MLAs, including six Congress MLAs and three independents, who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls held on Tuesday, were also not present in the House.

The budget was passed with a voice vote without discussion on cut motions and the Speaker applied guillotine.

The Vidhan Sabha was adjourned a day ahead of schedule as political scenario changed dramatically after the defeat of Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha elections and announcement of resignation by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh from the Sukhu cabinet.

The budget was presented on February 17, 2024 by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio.

Discussions on the budget were held for four days, from February 19 to 22.