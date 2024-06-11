Hijab controversy at Kolkata college: Teacher resigns, returns amid public uproar

CHENNAI: A teacher at a private law college affiliated with the University of Calcutta resigned after the institute allegedly asked her to refrain from wearing a hijab at the workplace.

Following public outrage, the college authorities clarified it was a miscommunication. The teacher, Sanjida Qadar, plans to return on Tuesday after withdrawing her resignation.

Sanjida Qadar, who has been at LJD Law College for three years, initially resigned on June 5, alleging that the authorities had instructed her not to wear a hijab after May 31. "The diktat from the college governing body offended my values and religious sentiments," she said.

West Bengal minister and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Siddiqullah Chowdhury expressed solidarity with Qadar and called for an apology from the college governing body president. The minister also questioned whether the authorities were influenced by the RSS and BJP.

The college governing body chairman Gopal Das stated there was no directive and that the incident resulted from miscommunication. "There was no directive or prohibition, and the college authorities respect the religious sentiments of everyone. She will resume classes on Tuesday. Now, there is no misunderstanding," Das told PTI.

Despite receiving an email stating she could use a dupatta or scarf to cover her head, Qadar said she would analyze her next steps before deciding to return. The minister alleged the management is instilling regressive values and questioned their secular and pluralistic values.