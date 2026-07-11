Highways blocked after landslides in hill states; floods in Mizoram, Tripura trigger evacuations

At least five more people died in incidents related to rain, even as parts of the country, including Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, saw a dry day after days of incessant heavy showers.

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy to extremely heavy rains disrupted normal life in many parts, blocking roads, damaging bridges and uprooting trees. Schools remained closed in many parts of the state.

A 70-year-old man was killed after being hit by falling boulders from the hillside onto the Buanda-Chwai road in Kullu. In Solan district, two persons sustained injuries after a boulder hit their vehicle in the Arki area.

In Shimla, commuters faced inconvenience as 27 link roads were closed for vehicular traffic, officials said.