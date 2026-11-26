NEW DELHI: Following are the highlights of the Supreme Court verdict on Thursday which tightened the labelling measures on packaged food products in the country.
Front-of-package nutrition labelling (FoPNL) is a nutritional information graphic on food packaging that can assist consumers in making an informed decision about food purchases and healthier dietary choices.
* SC directs FSSAI to ensure that FoPNL treats "total sugars" and "saturated fat", rather than "added sugar" and "added fat", as the nutrients-of-concern, alongside "salt", in alignment with its own long-standing consensus existing prior to the DGI (Dietary Guidelines for Indians), 2024.
* SC says FSSAI shall revisit and reformulate the threshold levels for each nutrient-of-concern.
* SC says in fixing the threshold levels, FSSAI shall ensure, based on evidence, that they are neither too low nor too high.
* SC asks FSSAI to ensure that each hexagon in FoPNL carries a standardised pictorial representation of the nutrient-of-concern, together with the corresponding words "High Fat", "High Sugar" or "High Salt", as the case may be.
* SC directs FSSAI to ensure that FoPNL provides for a separate hexagon for each nutrient-of-concern, each containing the words "High Fat", "High Sugar", "High Salt", respectively alongside their corresponding pictograms, rather than a single combined hexagon.
* SC says FSSAI shall also prescribe the font size of the text within each hexagon such that it is prominent, conspicuous and readily legible to consumers when viewed together with pictorial representation of each nutrient-of-concern under normal conditions of purchase and use.
* SC says FSSAI shall ensure that a robust and exhaustive list of foods, both solid and liquid, which are to be exempted from the application of FoPNL is provided, with sufficient clarity and reason, while simultaneously ensuring that products which must be included in the framework do not escape the warning label.
* SC says as regards artificial preservatives and other additives, FSSAI shall closely monitor the reformulation of products following the introduction of FoPNL.
* SC says FSSAI shall bring the regulations into force within the timeline proposed by it and shall take all necessary steps, including preemptive steps, to ensure that this timeline is strictly adhered to.
* SC says as far as nutritional literacy is concerned, the Centre shall ensure that existing regulations, including the Food Safety and Standards (Safe food and balanced diets for children in school) Regulations, 2020, are implemented strictly, both in letter and spirit.
* SC asks Centre to ensure that apart from bringing in changes and additions into school curricula, the pedagogy provides children opportunities to practice nutritional literacy in the form of other activities, including but not limited to interactive workshops, extra and co-curricular activities, etc.