* SC directs FSSAI to ensure that FoPNL treats "total sugars" and "saturated fat", rather than "added sugar" and "added fat", as the nutrients-of-concern, alongside "salt", in alignment with its own long-standing consensus existing prior to the DGI (Dietary Guidelines for Indians), 2024.

* SC says FSSAI shall revisit and reformulate the threshold levels for each nutrient-of-concern.

* SC says in fixing the threshold levels, FSSAI shall ensure, based on evidence, that they are neither too low nor too high.

* SC asks FSSAI to ensure that each hexagon in FoPNL carries a standardised pictorial representation of the nutrient-of-concern, together with the corresponding words "High Fat", "High Sugar" or "High Salt", as the case may be.

* SC directs FSSAI to ensure that FoPNL provides for a separate hexagon for each nutrient-of-concern, each containing the words "High Fat", "High Sugar", "High Salt", respectively alongside their corresponding pictograms, rather than a single combined hexagon.

* SC says FSSAI shall also prescribe the font size of the text within each hexagon such that it is prominent, conspicuous and readily legible to consumers when viewed together with pictorial representation of each nutrient-of-concern under normal conditions of purchase and use.