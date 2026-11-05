Highlights of SC judgement in 24-hour deadline for producing arrested person

A bench of justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar ruled that the 24-hour constitutional deadline for producing an arrested person before a magistrate begins from the moment he is detained and not from the time the police formally makes the arrest.

* 24 hours timeline as mandated under clause (2) of Article 22 of the Constitution would commence from the date and time of detention of the person detained when his liberty stands curtailed and not from the time of his formal arrest.

* In the event such detention continues beyond 24 hours before the person is produced before a magistrate, he shall be forthwith released from custody.

* While computing the 24 hours deadline, no other time period is permitted to be excluded therefrom except the time necessary for the journey from the place of arrest to the court of the magistrate.

* Decisions of the Orissa, Madras and Kerala high courts do not lay down the correct law qua interpretation of clause (2) of Article 22 of the Constitution .

* Detaining authority should keep in mind not only the 24 hours deadline mandated by clause (2) of Article 22 of the Constitution but also ensure that such detention should not extend beyond a reasonable period within the 24 hours period considering the circumstances of the case in terms of Section 58 BNSS (Section 57 CrPC).