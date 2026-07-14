Higher education bill may not improve autonomy of HEIs, treats courses inconsistently: Think tank

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December last year, following which it was referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament.

"The Bill's provisions may not significantly improve the autonomy of HEIs. In some cases, autonomy already granted to HEIs may be rolled back. This includes the autonomy granted to certain accredited universities to set up constituent units," the analysis by PRS Legislative Research said.

Currently, professional education in India is regulated by 16 professional councils. These bodies lay down the standards for professional practice and conduct examinations to enter the profession. They may also provide norms for physical infrastructure, curriculum, staff qualification and academic standards for HEIs.

"The Bill does not apply to all professional courses consistently. Technical education (currently regulated under the AICTE Act, 1987) and teachers' education (under the NCTE Act, 1993) are being subsumed under the Commission, and the regulators are being dissolved. Institutions offering architecture education will be

regulated by the Commission. However, the Council of Architecture will continue to operate as a professional body, and will be represented in the Councils of the Commission.