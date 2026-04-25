High-level meeting by Kerala CM issues directions to address heatwave problems in state

In the online meeting, attended by Ministers K Rajan, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, V N Vasavan, M B Rajesh and Veena George, along with top bureaucrats and the State Police chief Ravada Chandrasekhar, the CM also directed that water availability should be ensured across the state, a statement issued by his office said.

The CM also pointed out that due to the excessive heat, snakes would seek out cooler areas and therefore, precautions should be taken to prevent them from entering homes or surrounding areas.

He directed the Health Department to ensure antivenom is available in more health centers to provide timely treatment in the event of a snakebite, multiple instances of which have been reported in the state in the last few days.

Vijayan said there was also a possibility of an increase in cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis -- a rare brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri, a "brain-eating ameba" found in warm fresh water -- in the summer and suggested avoiding bathing and washing the face in unclean water and not using stagnant water sources.

Water reservoirs should be cleaned, he added.