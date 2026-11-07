High fares, longer journeys, delays make special trains less attractive to passengers: Officials

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday during a media interaction that all trains were being monitored closely through a special War Room set up at Rail Bhawan to ensure their safe and timely arrival at destinations.

However, railway officials admit that passengers don't prefer special trains due to their higher fares, longer journey times and poor punctuality.

The IRCTC website shows that regular trains on almost all routes have either long waiting lists or a 'Regret' status, indicating that the number of passengers on the waiting list has exceeded the permissible limit.

"If you look at the New Delhi-Patna route, Train No. 04096, a festival special, charges Rs 1,745 for an AC 3-tier ticket, whereas the regular Sampoorna Kranti Express charges Rs 1,390," an official said.

He added that the special train also takes considerably longer to cover the same distance.

While it takes 22 hours and 55 minutes, the Sampoorna Kranti Express completes the journey in 13 hours and 8 minutes.

"Despite the longer scheduled journey time, special trains hardly reach their destinations on time, often resulting in a tiring journey of 25 to 30 hours," he said.