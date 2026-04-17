Hiding like absconder: BJP slams Congress leader Pawan Khera after SC ruling

"Pawan Khera has got a second jolt from the Supreme Court in the last few days.... Those documents (used by Khera) turned out to be forged, fake, photoshopped, AI-generated and in half an hour, the entire truth came out. Yet he continued with fake documents. In fact, he even presented forged documents in court," Poonawalla alleged in the video.

He further accused the Congress leader of relying on fabricated material aimed at the "political assassination" of Sarma and his family "at the instance of Pakistan".

"Khera used forged documents given at the instance of Pakistan in Islamabad in order to conduct a political hit job -- a political assassination -- of Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, the daughter of Assam," Poonawalla said.