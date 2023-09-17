Here is how you can wish Modi on his 73rd birthday

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, the BJP on Sunday launched a special campaign named 'Seva Pakhwada' (period of service) on the 'NaMo' app.

The 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign comprises 6 engagements or activities for which the countrymen can enlist participation and, through their involvement, extend their greetings to PM Modi on his 73rd birthday.

To enlist their participation in any of these activities, one needs to log into the 'NaMo' app using his/her mobile number or email id, which is also registered with the Mera Saansad Portal. They then have to click on the 'Seva Pakhwada' banner.

This campaign will be launched on September 17 and will continue till Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Clicking on the banner will take the user to the 'Seva Pakhwada' home page where he/she will find several options — 'Virtual Exhibition Corner', 'Video Shubhkaamna', 'Family E-card Seva', 'Activities Pragati Path Par Bharat', and 'Bharat Supports Modi'.

For Virtual Exhibition:

Click on the banner of the Home page of the Seva Pakhwada Campaign.

Click on watch Yuva Namo to watch the pre-created videos.

Click on the Create Your Own PM story button.

Select five to ten photos of your choice and click on create story to proceed.

Video Shubhkaamna to PM Modi:

Click on Video Shubhkaamna from the home page of the Seva Pakhwada Campaign.

Click on upload video to upload or record your video Shubhkaamna (good wishes).

After recording your video, click on next. Select the video greeting category by clicking the category and clicking post to post your video wishes.

Click on the video wall to see the wishes posted by citizens. Citizens can like, share, and comment on the Shubhkaamna videos.

'Family E Card' to PM Modi:

Click on the 'Family E Card' banner from the homepage of the Seva Pakhwada Campaign on the NaMo App.

Click on 'Create A Family E Card'.

Select a template of your choice from the given templates and click on the 'Next' button to proceed.

Enter your family name and personalised birthday wishes in the respective sections and click on 'Next'.

One the e-card is posted successfully, click on 'Invite Your Family' to invite your family to like and add wishes to your card.

Share the e-cards on various social media platforms to make them popular and bring maximum engagement to them.

Pragati Path Par Bharat

Under the ‘Humein Chalte Jaana Hai’ section on the homepage of the Seva Pakhwada Campaign on the NaMo app, you have to select a few iconic sites of 'Bharat' to see the progress made under PM Modi's governance and share it on social media.

Bharat Supports Modi: