Hema Malini takes subtle dig at Oppn as she celebrates Holi

VRINDAVAN: On the BJP ticket again from Mathura in the ensuing seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Monday immersed in Holi celebrations with party workers in Vrindavan.

All smiles and basking in festive spirit as she braced media persons, the yesteryear screen icon not only extended Holi greetings to everyone but also sang her chart-busting number from 'Sholay', 'Holi Ke Din'.

Sharing her thoughts on the prospects of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the actor-turned-politician said she was confident that the ruling coalition go '400 paar' (beyond the figure of 400 seats) in the elections starting April 19.

In a statement of intent to the Opposition ahead of the ensuing electoral battle, Hema said, "Our party has set us a goal of 370+ seats for the BJP and '400 paar' for the NDA. I believe that we are well placed to meet both these objectives. We will make every effort to ensure that we not only reach 400 seats but go well beyond that figure. What gives us confidence of meeting all our electoral objectives is the work that our government has accomplished under the visionary guidance and leadership of PM Modi. We are all proud of where the country finds itself today. Instead of criticising us, I feel even the Opposition should acknowledge our good work and efforts to take the country forward and join us not just in celebrating Holi but also nation-building."

The general elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, with the first scheduled for April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to get their fingers inked as polling is held for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country.

The elections will be conducted at 10.5 lakh polling stations, under the supervision of 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff.

Mathura will poll in the second phase of the general elections on April 26.