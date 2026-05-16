Heeding to PM's call, Governor reduces convoy from 10 cars to 4

This decision stems from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to curb fuel consumption and encourage the use of public transport. In a statement, Lok Bhavan said the Governor had instructed officials to scale down the convoy strength used during his official engagements and visits to government and private functions across the state.



"Considering one of the seven appeals made by the Prime Minister to the people of India, to reduce petrol and diesel consumption and use public transport, the Governor has directed that the number of police security vehicles provided to him be reduced," the statement said.