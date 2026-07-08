Heavy rains lash Mumbai; train services hit, Tulsi and Vihar lakes overflow

Long-distance train services towards Gujarat remained disrupted due to waterlogging in the Vasai-Virar section in neighbouring Palghar district and at several locations in south Gujarat. Operations on the Mumbai–Pune route were also yet to be fully restored following landslides in the Bhor Ghat section on Monday.

Videos showed long queues of passengers wading through flooded tracks using mobile phone flashlights even after midnight following suspension of suburban services beyond Vasai Road in Palghar on Tuesday evening.