Heavy rains lash Kerala; IMD issues red alert in 8 districts

State Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said that special adalats will be held in connection with restoration of the documents lost in the flood and the government will ensure that the students get the required textbooks and other study materials.

He also said that currently the government has sanctioned Rs 25,000 for cleaning work in every ward and several volunteer organisations have come forward with offers of help to clean homes where water had entered.

Besides that, the CM has announced that financial assistance will be provided to those who have lost homes and livelihoods, and this will be provided without any delay.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday had issued an orange alert in 12 districts of the state for August 4 and a yellow alert in two districts.

Bayar in Kasaragod recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 121.5 mm between 3 am on August 3 and midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Muliyar, also in Kasaragod, received 81 mm, while Kannur Airport recorded 74 mm. Urumi in Kozhikode received 65 mm.

Among other places that witnessed significant rainfall, Cheruvanchery in Kannur and RARS Pilicode in Kasaragod recorded 59.5 mm each. Neryamangalam in Ernakulam received 59 mm of rain.

The IMD considers rainfall of 60 mm and above in 24 hours as heavy rainfall.

According to the latest official update, water levels in the Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha rivers continued to remain above the warning level on Tuesday morning, though the levels were receding.