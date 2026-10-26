Heavy rain likely in several districts of West Bengal due to cyclone 'Arnab': IMD

It also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast from Monday, as squally winds will prevail over the region, and warned of possible landslides in the sub-Himalayan district of Darjeeling in the wake of the cyclone.

The weather system, which lay over east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, will gradually intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of October 28, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Light to moderate rain will occur over some districts of south Bengal, including North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata from October 27-30, it said.

Heavy rainfall is also likely from October 28-30 in the districts of South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia in south Bengal, the bulletin said.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri could receive heavy rain on October 29 and October 30, it said.

Squally winds will prevail along and off the West Bengal coast from October 27-29, with speeds reaching 35-45 kmph, occasionally gusting to 55 kmph.