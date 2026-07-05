Heavy rain halts Mumbai airport runway ops for an hour; flights hit

The closure at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which lasted from 10.17 am to 11.17 am, affected several inbound and outbound flights, leaving passengers to grapple with an average departure delay of 75 minutes and arrivals by at least 28 minutes.

According to the live flight-tracking website, flightradar24.com, 87 per cent of the flights were delayed at the airport, while another 62 per cent arrived late.