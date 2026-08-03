Heavy rain batters Kerala; Pathanamthitta on alert as water levels may rise

The office of Kerala Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said heavy rain in the Sabarimala region had created a worrying situation in the district, with water levels likely to rise in Ranni and nearby areas.

Vishnunadh is camping in Pathanamthitta and leading disaster management and relief operations, the minister's office said.

It added that he was reviewing the situation at Kozhencherry along with Aranmula MLA Abin Varkey, government officials and other elected representatives.

People living in low-lying areas have been directed to move to safer places without fail, as heavy rain overnight raised concerns of flooding in vulnerable areas.