Heavy rain alerts continue across Kerala as monsoon remains active

For Tuesday, IMD has issued an orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, while a yellow alert has been sounded for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

The Met department has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as squally weather, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast.

For Monday, the IMD issued a three-hour orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram district, warning of isolated moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph.