Heatwave: Taking toll on brain, eye health; doctors advise caution amid soaring temperatures

"The ongoing heatwave is beginning to show an impact beyond routine heat-related illnesses, with a noticeable increase in neurological complaints in our OPD," Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant- Neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, said.

"We have seen nearly a 20 per cent increase in OPD patients over the past few days, with more people coming in with symptoms such as severe headaches, dizziness, disorientation, fainting episodes, worsening of existing neurological conditions, and especially migraine flare-ups," he said.

Heat exposure and prolonged exposure to bright sunlight can act as triggers for migraines in some individuals, Dr Suri said. Extreme heat and dehydration can also affect blood flow to the brain, alter electrolyte balance and place significant stress on the nervous system, particularly in vulnerable individuals, he explained.