Heatwave engulfs India, records highest temperature in 97 years on 'Sun'day

CHENNAI: India on Sunday set its extreme temperature record as heat wave sweeps large parts of the country.



Here is the recorded data of the highest temperature from 1921 to 2024 from the Indian Meteorological Department, collated by popular weather blogger K Srikanth.

• ALAPPUZHA (Kerala)reported 38.0 °C as highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and highest for this month.

• AMINIDIVI (Lakshadweep) reported 36.6 °C as 10th highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and 5th highest for this month.

• AROGYAVARAM (Andhra Pradesh) reported 41.0 °C as 2nd highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and 2nd highest for this month.

• BALURGHAT (West Bengal) reported 41.0 °C as 4th highest Maximum Temperature for this month.

• BENGALURU (Karnataka) reported 38.5 °C as 3rd highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and 3rd highest for this month.

• BENGALURU (HAL) reported 37.6 °C as 4th highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and 4th highest for this month.

• BENGALURU (KIA) reported 38.2 °C as 4th highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and 2nd highest for this month.

• CANNING (West Bengal) reported 42.4 °C as 2nd highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and highest for this month.

• CUTTACK (Odisha) reported 43.7 °C as 5th highest Maximum Temperature for this month.

• DHARMAPURI (Tamil Nadu) reported 41.2 °C as 2nd highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and highest for this month.

• DIAMOND HARBOUR (West Bengal) reported 41.3 °C as 6th highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and 5th highest for this month.

• HALDIA (West Bengal) reported 39.4 °C as 7th highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and 4th highest for this month.

• KANYAKUMARI(Tamil Nadu) reported 36.6 °C as 6th highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and 3rd highest for this month.

• KOCHI (CIAL) (Kerala) reported 37.3 °C as 8th highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and 2nd highest for this month.

• KOTTAYAM (Kerala) reported 38.5 °C as 2nd highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and highest for this month.

• KURNOOL(Andhra Pradesh) reported 45.2 °C as 3rd highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and highest for this month.

• MATHERAN(Maharashtra) reported 39.0 °C as highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and highest for this month.

• NANDYAL(Andhra Pradesh) reported 45.6 °C as 5th highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and 3rd highest for this month.

• PALAKKAD (Kerala) reported 41.6 °C as 4th highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and 4th highest for this month.

• SUPAUL reported 41.4 °C as 7th highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and 2nd highest for this month.

• T.B.I.A. (Thane Belapur Industries Association - Maharashtra) reported 40.8 °C as 5th highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and 5th highest for this month.

• THIRUVANANTHAPURAM (Kerala) reported 36.9 °C as 9th highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and 5th highest for this month.

• THRISSUR (VELLANIKKARA - Kerala) reported 39.4 °C as 7th highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and 4th highest for this month.

• UDAGAMANDALAM (Tamil Nadu) reported 29.0 °C as highest Maximum Temperature ever recorded and highest for this month.

• VISAKHAPATNAM (Andhra Pradesh) reported 35.4 °C as 4th highest Maximum Temperature for this month.

