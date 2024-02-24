Heartbreaking: Kharge on loss of lives in tractor-trolley accident in UP

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 24 people in the tractor-trolley accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district.

He also called on Congress workers to come forward to help the injured and the families of the deceased.

Twenty-four people, including eight children, died and 15-20 were injured when their tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond in Kasganj district on Saturday morning, police said.

The occupants of the tractor-trolley were going to take a bath in the Ganga River.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “This is a very sad and heartbreaking incident. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the recovery of the injured.”

“The government and administration are requested to speed up the relief and rescue work. Congress workers are requested to provide all possible help and relief,” he said.