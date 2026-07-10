Hearing in Shraddha Walkar murder case cancelled on July 20 as accused to appear in MA exam

The chief examination of 13 prosecution witnesses has been partly recorded, while the testimony of 12 witnesses was deferred.

Walkar, a 27-year-old call centre employee, was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Poonawala in May 2022.

The prosecution alleged that he strangled her, chopped her body into multiple pieces, stored them in a refrigerator and disposed of them over several days in different parts of Delhi.

Poonawala, who had rented a flat in Delhi's Mehrauli where the alleged murder took place, was arrested on November 12, 2022.

The prosecution alleged that he dumped Walkar's body parts in a forested area after the killing.

The trial in the case has been pending since 2023. Walkar's father, Vikas Walkar, who had pursued the case after her death, passed away in 2025.