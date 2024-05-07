"Heard you enjoy memes": AAP targets PM Modi over Prajwal Revanna case with animated spoof

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party attacked the Bharatiya Janata party on Tuesday, over the Prajwal Revanna 'obscene video' case by sharing a spoof of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The animated spoof featured versions of PM Modi dancing with suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna.

"Hey @narendramodi We heard you enjoy memes! Here is a meme for you," AAP posted on X platform.

Earlier AAP had targeted PM Modi for giving Revanna a NDA Lok sabha ticket and campaigning for him. The party has also accused the BJP of "colluding" with Revanna in getting him flee to Germany on a diplomatic passport.

Revanna, is accused of sexual harrasment and rape charges and recording nearly 3,000 obscene videos of women.

Earlier on Monday, a 'meme row' erupted on social media with PM Modi himself getting involved.

Kolkata Police took action against a user who had posted a meme of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the X platform.

The meme featured an animated version of the Chief Minister dancing in front of a crowd, at a concert resembling a stage.

Hours later, Prime Minister Modi, in a veiled jibe at CM Mamata, reposted a meme of him dancing and appreciated the creativity peaking in the poll season.

"Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight!" PM Modi posted followed by laughter emojis.

Revanna is the incumbent MP from the Hassan constituency. He is seeking re-election as an NDA candidate from the same seat. Polling on the seat was completed on April 26.

HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

HD Revanna is under Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody till May 8 in kidnapping case linked to the "obscene video case", while Prajwal Revanna has fled to another country.