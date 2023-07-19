Health Ministry eases COVID-19 guidelines for international travellers

NEW DELHl: The Centre has further eased the guidelines for international travelers in the context of COVID-19 and the earlier requirements for RT-PCR-based testing of a random two per cent subset of international travelers to India have been dropped.

Health Ministry said that it has further eased guidelines for international travelers in the context of COVID-19 taking note of the prevalent COVID-19 situation and the significant achievements made in vaccination coverage across the globe.

“Vide these new guidelines, which shall come into effect from 0000 Hrs (IST) of July 20, 2023, the earlier requirements for RT-PCR based testing of a random 2% subset of international travelers to India, now stand dropped,” a Health Ministry release said on Wednesday.

However, the earlier advice for precautionary measures to be followed in the context of COVID-19 by airlines as well as international travelers shall continue to apply. The updated guidelines have been made available on the official website of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (https://www.mohfw.gov.in/). The release said that Health Ministry continues to follow the COVID-19 scenario closely.