Health Minister JP Nadda appointed Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda has been appointed Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed about the appointment of Jagat Prakash Nadda as the Leader of the House on the first day of the 264th session of the Upper House of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the House when the announcement was made.

Nadda replaces Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was the Leader of the Upper House, and has been elected to Lok Sabha.

Nadda assumed charge as Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on June 11. He is also the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Nadda, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, served as the Union Health Minister in the BJP-led NDA government from 2014-19.

He is a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha commenced today June 27 and will conclude on July 3.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on June 24 and newly-elected members took oath.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of two Houses on Thursday.