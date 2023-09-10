‘He was so excited’: Bangladesh FM Momen on US President Biden taking selfie with Sheikh Hasina

NEW DELHI: At the G20 Summit on Saturday, US President Joe Biden took a selfie with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister, Abdul Momen, expressed that it was a joyful moment, with everyone feeling happy, and President Biden appeared quite excited while taking the selfie.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister said, “Yes, President Biden was so excited, he took the phone from a friend of mine..because he was finding it difficult to take the picture, so took it…it was fun, it was really good. I feel the equation is very good…you can see the faces, everybody was very happy, wonderful time I would say.”

The minister also spoke on the New Delhi Leaders’ Summit Declaration and said that it was because of the commendable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that everybody agreed to the declaration.

“It is because of the leadership of Prime Minister Modi there is an agreement for the declaration and it is because of his dynamism and personal charisma that everybody agreed to the declaration…There was a lot of doubt whether there will be any declaration, but I must thank the Indian leadership that did an excellent job,” he said.

Joe Biden, Sheikh Hasina on Friday arrived in India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

India is hosting the G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the first session of the G20 Summit and called for the need to further human-centric development. He noted that India with a spirit of One Earth has worked on initiatives like the LiFE Mission and emphasised on International Year of Millets.

Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi stated, “Spoke at Session 1 of the G20 Summit on the subject of One Earth. Highlighted the need to further human-centric development, which is also something Indian culture has always emphasised. It is with a spirit of One Earth that India has worked on initiatives such as the LiFE Mission, emphasised on International Year of Millets, launched the Green Grids Initiative – One Sun, One World, One Grid, harnessed solar power, encouraged natural farming and the National Green Hydrogen Mission.”

PM Modi said that he had a “productive meeting” at the G20 Summit in Delhi. He shared glimpses of himself along with world leaders when he welcomed them at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

He also welcomed the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member in the G20 grouping.

PM Modi in a post on X stated, “Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South.”