"He had great love for the Kisan Annadata": VP Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Calling former Prime Minister and Jat leader Chaudhary Charan Singh a "symbol of honesty", Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said his life was dedicated to the country's farmers.

In an interview with ANI, he stated that regardless of whether Chaudhary Charan Singh was the Agriculture Minister, chief minister or Prime Minister, he left an indelible impression of people's hearts and minds with his exemplary and visionary leadership and public service.

"The love he had for the 'Kisan Annadata' was, perhaps, the one aspect that characterised him as a person and leader. He demonstrated indomitable courage in how he faced and fought the dark phase of the Emergency. He never wavered from his principles, people loved his simplicity, honesty, and dedication towards the poor and farmers. When such a personality is honoured with the nation's highest prize, it leaves one with a great feeling. Today, crores of people in the country will get a very good sleep," the Vice President said.

"Many have been wondering all these years why Chaudhary Charan Singh-ji did not receive the Bharat Ratna till now. No one ever raised such a demand as, despite not being named for the country's highest honour all these years, he was a Ratan (a gem) for the farmer, for villagers and for the poor. However, when he is poised to (posthumously) receive the honour today, we can say that now, India is scaling new heights.

Today's India is taking a leap, today's India is effective in the world, the Indian economy today, the special place it holds on the global stage is a matter of envy for many. This decision has brought solace to my heart and filled me with pride that I am the native of a country where such a visionary leader is being honoured with the highest prize," Dhankhar added.

The Vice President said there can be no greater achievement than being the son of a farmer and occupying the office of the Vice President. "When I received word that Chaudhary Charan Singh would be conferred with our highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, I did not waste a second in sharing the news with the fellow members of the Rajya Sabha. The news was received with a lot of happiness by the members. I was personally overwhelmed by the news. I had never imagined that I would be reaching this position. However, such is the face of a new and changing India," he added.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dhankhar expressed his joy that five proud sons of India will be receiving the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, during his term as Vice President. "The entire life of Chaudhary Charan Singh ji was dedicated to farmers and villages. He was a symbol of honesty, I did not get much of a chance to meet him often, but in 1977, when he visited Rajasthan, I went from Jaipur to Sri Ganganagar to meet him. Today, the generations have come to regard him as a symbol of honesty, a leader who dedicated his life to farmers. He was a universal and well-loved farmer leader," Vice President Dhankhar told ANI on Saturday.

He further recommended studying the life story of Chaudhary Saheb and acquiring more knowledge about his thoughts and ideas, as well as how he wanted to strengthen the country's farmers. "I have studied the policies of Chaudhary Sahab and observed that he fought for farmers' rights and wanted their contribution to enhancing the agricultural economy of the country. I have said in my speeches at many places that farmers should be strengthened.

There should be investment in agricultural marketing, there should be development in agricultural export and import, and there should be development in milk and vegetable production. Choudhary Saheb had a big vision," Dhankhar added. Further expanding on the 'great' aura of the former PM and much-loved farmer leader, Vice President Dhankhar said, "The country will never get to see what Choudhary Saheb and other leaders had seen during the dark days of the Emergency. Every institution failed, the courts, too failed. In fact, nine high courts of the country tried to punish the man.

However, the Supreme Court eventually overruled the high courts in affirming that the fundamental rights were sacrosanct and cannot be suspended. Choudhary Saheb fought bravely (during the Emergency)," he added.

"Choudhary Saheb was a true supporter and a champion of farmers, and the poor and today, I want to salute him. He was our gem and will always remain in our hearts. Be it anywhere in the country, be it North, South villages or cities, his persona as a farmer leader continues to tower above all else. Seeing the happiness on the faces of the members of Parliament, especially those who come from rural areas and are closely connected with farmers, today was deeply gratifying.

I have rarely experienced such happiness," he added. Apart from Chaudhary Charan Singh, the Centre also announced on Friday that former PM and Congress leader Narasimha Rao and the man behind India's Green Revolution, MS Swaminathan, would also posthumously receive the country's highest honour.

Chaudhary Charan Singh served as the Prime Minister of the country from July 1979 to January 1980. A mass leader, his public life was defined by his fight for farmers' interests and welfare.