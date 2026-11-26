The court will hear the matter on Friday.

The SDTT has sought Rs 50 crore, while the RDTT has sought Rs 15 crore in damages, with 18 per cent annual interest.

As per the suits, the September 17 Tata Sons board resolution to reappoint Chandrasekaran was invalid because it did not receive the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of the company’s Articles of Association (AoA).

Senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas, appearing for the two trusts, mentioned the suits on Thursday before a single bench of Justice Arif Doctor, seeking an urgent hearing.

Justice Doctor, however, recused himself without assigning any reasons, following which the suits were mentioned before Justice Abhay Ahuja, who was sitting on the alternate bench.