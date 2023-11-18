HC quashes Haryana’s 75% job quota for locals

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday quashed a 2020 Haryana government law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to residents of the state.

The verdict was pronounced by Justices Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeewan.

Senior advocate Akshay Bhan said the bench quashed the complete Act.

Bhan, one of the counsels for the petitioners, said it was argued that the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 violated Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution.



