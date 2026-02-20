HC issues notice to producers of ‘The Kerala Story 2’, CBFC on plea to quash certification

According to the petition, the grievance arises from the teaser and trailer of the film, which portray narratives involving women from multiple states, yet brand the content as “The Kerala Story”, thereby associating alleged incidents of terrorism, forced conversion and demographic conspiracy exclusively with the state of Kerala.

“Such a portrayal has the potential to stigmatise an entire regional population, disturb public order, and incite communal and regional disharmony,” the petition said.

The petitioner submitted that the first part of the movie had earlier generated serious controversy on account of alleged false claims, which were noted during proceedings before the Supreme Court.

“Despite this background, the CBFC granted certification to the sequel without adequate examination of its impact on public order, decency and morality, as mandated under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The concluding statements in the teaser and trailer allegedly amount to a call for retaliatory action, creating a real and imminent apprehension of law and order issues,” the petition said.

The petitioner further said he approached the court seeking appropriate writs to prevent irreparable harm, uphold constitutional guarantees under Articles 14, 19(2) and 21, and ensure that statutory duties are discharged in accordance with law.

He sought an order quashing the certification granted by the CBFC and directing reconsideration of the certification.

He also prayed to the court to suspend the release of the movie pending disposal of the petition and to direct appropriate modifications, including reconsideration of the title and insertion of adequate disclaimers, to prevent regional vilification and disturbance of public order.