HC expresses surprise at Waze's high-end cars, five-star hotel stay; notes extortion allegations

The HC last week granted interim stay on the bail order pursuant to which Waze continues to be lodged at Thane Central Jail.

On Thursday, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, was reading out witness statements in which it was pointed out that Waze used to drive high-end vehicles like Mercedes and BMW.

The court then questioned as to how Waze, being of the rank of assistant police inspector, managed to drive such high-end vehicles.

"This person, being the rank of an API, drove in a Mercedes to his office which was in the same building as the Commissioner of Police. In fact, he (Waze) even went to Varsha bungalow (Chief Minister's residence) in the Mercedes," the bench remarked.