HC allows sit-in by doctors' forum seeking justice for RG Kar hospital victim

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed an organisation of doctors to hold a demonstration from December 20-26 to press for speedy justice for the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital medic, who was allegedly raped and murdered in August.

The court, however, directed the Joint Forum of Doctors to hold the protest programme at a place, 50 feet away from Dorina crossing at Esplanade in central Kolkata, as that would cause traffic snarls in the busy area.

The doctors' body had proposed to hold the round-the-clock sit-in at Dorina Crossing, a busy intersection in the heart of the city.

Passing the order, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh said that since the organisers are doctors, they would take into account if there is any hardship created to people commuting in the area while holding the demonstration.

The lawyer representing the West Bengal government objected to the proposed site at Dorina crossing for holding the demonstration, claiming that it would cause traffic congestion in the area.

During the hearing of the petition, Justice Ghosh observed that while the administration allows some organisations to hold programmes at the site, it does not give permission to others.

He said there should not be double standards on the part of the administration, and the state can come up with a notification prohibiting all programmes in certain areas.

The court directed that the stage for holding the demonstration should not exceed 40 feet in length and 23 feet in width, and the number of participants in the sit-in should not exceed 250 at a time.

Justice Ghosh directed the administration to make adequate arrangements so that there is no untoward incident.

The organisers were asked not to make any inciting speech during the demonstration, causing any law and order situation.

The court also directed that a compliance report be submitted before it by the police on January 13.

The on-duty postgraduate trainee's body was found in the seminar room of state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy.

In its chargesheet filed before a special CBI court here, the central probe agency said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the hospital's seminar room during a break.