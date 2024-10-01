Have made issue more complicated by returning sites: Bommai on Siddarama on MUDA case

BENGALURU: Karnataka former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that by returning the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site, CM Siddaramaiah has landed in more trouble and made the situation even more complicated.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Tuesday, he commented on the CM's wife returning the MUDA site and said that this action should have been taken earlier.

"Had an investigation been conducted through High Court judges, the matter would have been resolved. No questions regarding Siddaramaiah's integrity would have arisen. However, back then, they defended themselves. Now that the Governor has granted permission for prosecution, a case has been registered, and an investigation has taken place. With the site being returned now, many questions have arisen, and by returning the site, they have made the issue more complicated," Bommai said.

On Monday, after the ED booked the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for money laundering in a case linked to the allgeded MUDA land allotment scam, his wife wrote to the MUDA Commissioner and offered to surrender the 14 plots that were allotted to her by the authority.

Bommai further mentioned that an investigation must take place after the filing of the FIR. "On one hand, a Lokayukta investigation is underway, and on the other, the ED has registered an FIR and is conducting an investigation. It makes evident that the allotment of 14 sites to his family was illegal.

Initially, Congress leaders claimed there was no wrongdoing. But now, by returning the site, they have admitted a mistake," he said.

Bommai also reminded everyone of what Siddaramaiah had said when BJP leader Yediyurappa returned a site in the past. "Back then, Siddaramaiah had remarked that Yediyurappa, by returning the site, had admitted to his mistake. The same applies to Siddaramaiah now. By returning the site, they have admitted to illegalities. They themselves have accepted that the site allocation was illegal," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA and political advisor to Karnataka CM, BR Patil, alleged that the BJP is trying to put Karnataka CM in jail.

"Siddaramaiah is a popular leader of south India. He wants to bring change, and the BJP doesn't want change. So they are trying to put an allegation on the CM and efforts are on to put him in jail. We have seen similar efforts in Delhi and Jharkhand. Opposition will continue to do this," BR Patil said.

Earlier today, CM Siddaramaiah hardened his position on the allegations related to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam. He once again reiterated that he would not resign, identifying himself as a self-witness in the matter.

Siddaramaiah also distinguished his situation from that of BS Yeddyurappa, stating that the former Chief Minister's case involved land denotification, while he was not involved in such matters. He further expressed his intent to address the situation legally, regardless of investigations by the Enforcement Directorate or other entities.

"BS Yeddyurappa's case and mine are different cases. He did denotification of land and I am not involved in it. I will not give my resignation as a self-witness. Whether ED or anything else, I will fight it out legally," he said. He stated that the land in question was gifted to his wife by her brother and that MUDA had encroached upon it.

He explained that his wife requested an alternative site but did not specify Vijayanagara, yet it was allocated to her. He asserted that the situation has escalated into political conflict, adding that the allegations of money laundering are "not relevant" to his case. He highlighted that his wife's actions were motivated by a desire to avoid controversy.

The Mysuru Lokayukta officially started the inquiry and investigation into the case linked to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam today, following a September 27 court order to file a FIR, directing them to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegation of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to his wife Parvathi by the MUDA.