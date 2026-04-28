Haryana youths in Israel say life comfortable amid regional tensions, cite high savings

Vats, who moved to Israel on April 7, 2024, told PTI over the phone, "I work as a foreman in a leading construction company in Tel Aviv."

Vats, who hails from a village in Jind district, returned home on February 12 for a vacation and went back to Israel on April 26. Asked about the conflict, he said, "We don't even think about this. We go about our daily routine, and we have never faced any problem because of this ongoing conflict. Israel's safety and security system is quite good."

Vats said he went to Israel after applying through the government's Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN).