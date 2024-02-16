Haryana: PM Modi slams Congress over 'delay' in construction of Ram Mandir

REWARI: Coming down heavily on the Congress for allegedly "delaying" the construction of the Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Congress people, who used to think Lord Ram was "imaginary", have also started chanting 'Jai Siya Ram'.

The remarks came while addressing a public rally in Haryana's Rewari district on Friday.

"...The country wished that a grand Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya, today, the whole country is seeing Ram Lalla sitting in the grand Ram temple. The Congress people, who used to think Lord Ram was imaginary, who never wanted Ram temples to be built, have also started chanting Jai Siya Ram...," PM Modi said.

"The country wished that the credibility of the Bharat should enhance at the global level. We (the government) have done it," PM Modi said.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya was held on January 22, led by rituals that were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking a dig at the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance, PM Modi said, "Before 2014, an average of Rs 300 crores was announced in the budget for the development of railways in Haryana. This year, around Rs 3,000 crore has been kept in the budget for the railways. This is the difference of just 10 years..."

Before his address, PM Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9750 crore in Haryana's Rewari.