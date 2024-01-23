Haryana honours three soldiers of Azad Hind Fauj

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that he has directed to honour three soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj -- Hari Singh, Mangal Singh and Jai Prakash.

Khattar said the Deputy Commissioners concerned have been told to honour them as this would be a true tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary.

Speaking at the state-level function in Rohtak district to mark the occasion, the Chief Minister said these freedom fighters could be considered a symbol of respect for the younger generation and the youth should draw inspiration from them.

While Hari Singh (105) is a resident of Burthala village in Rewari district, Mangal Singh (102) is from Kosli in Rewari, while Jai Prakash (98) is from Mandi village in Mahendragarh district.

The Chief Minister said that Netaji is not just a name but the entire story of the country’s Independence.

“Therefore, the youth should draw inspiration from Netaji's life for serving the nation.”

Khattar also said that India had been enslaved for centuries -- first under the Mughals and then under the British.

“Netaji not only ignited the flame of Independence, but also instilled confidence in people that freedom could be attained,” he said.

Khattar emphasised that both Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi shook the foundations of the British government.

Referring to the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on Monday, the Chief Minister said the entire country was painted ‘Ramaya’, with the name of Lord Ram inscribed in everyone's heart and mind.

“From the Treta Yug to the present era, numerous great personalities have been born, working to awaken the society and instill values in people. Just as B.R. Ambedkar drafted our Constitution, the Bhagavad Gita serves as a constitution for our way of life, much like the message Lord Krishna delivered on the battlefield of Kurukshetra,” he added.