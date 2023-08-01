Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar suspects “conspiracy” behind Nuh violence

CHANDIGARH: Reacting over Nuh violence, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar suspected a “conspiracy” behind the clashes that broke out between two groups on Monday. Khattar while speaking to ANI on Tuesday called the incident “unfortunate” and said that clashes broke out at several places and that a big conspiracy seems behind the violence.

A total of five people have died including two home guards who were shot dead after after a clash broke out on Monday. "This is an unfortunate incident. A Yatra was being organised during which some people conspired an attack Yatris and the police. Violent incidents were reported at several places. There seems to be a big conspiracy behind this,” said Khattar.

Post the clashes between the two groups in Nuh, a curfew has been imposed in the area. “Heavy police have been deployed in Nuh district and nearby areas. Curfew has also been imposed in Nuh and Section 144 has been imposed in some places. Around 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people have been taken into custody. Strict actions will be taken against them,” added Khattar.

Further assuring assistance to the victims of the deceased, Khattar appealed to locals to maintain peace and said, “So far 5 people have lost their lives including two police officials. We will provide all possible assistance to them. I appeal to the common people to maintain peace in the district."

Earlier, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday has said the situation in Nuh, which saw clashes between two groups on Monday, was under control, adding that unidentified miscreants likely engineered and masterminded the violence. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the minister said, "Internet services have been suspended (in Nuh district) and a curfew has been imposed. Adequate police deployments have been made at the scene as well."

He informed further that police contingents have also been deployed in the adjoining districts of Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in light of the violence on Monday. Stating further that additional forces were being moved from other parts of Haryana as well, the state Home Minister said, "Senior IPS officers have been directed to maintain law and order in the areas they are deployed in."

He informed that DGP PK Agarwal and the additional director general of police (law and order) were at the spot, "taking stock of the situation". Meanwhile, authorities on Tuesday said mobile internet services will remain suspended in Nuh district till August 2, Wednesday, in light of clashes between two groups.

Prohibitory orders were also put in place in the district a day after the clashes. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centres will remain closed on Tuesday in Gurugram in light of the clashes, the district Information and Public Relations officer of Gurugram said on Monday. The order was issued by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav.

The deceased home guards were identified as Neeraj and Gursevak. They were deployed at Khedali Daula police station. Further, according to the police, the personnel injured in the clashes were under treatment at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.