Haryana CM Khattar expresses confidence in BJP's victory in upcoming elections

ROHTAK: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday participated in the Raahgiri program in Rohtak and expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming elections in five states and the Lok Sabha polls, while dismissing a recent survey that predicted the party's defeat in the five state elections. Addressing a gathering of people, Harayan CM spoke about a range of topics, including the upcoming elections in five states, the New York Post article on PM Modi, and 'drug-free Haryana' campaign in Haryana.



Speaking on the upcoming elections in five states, Khattar said, "BJP is confident of victory in all the states where elections are being held, and that the party is also confident of victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Every election is important for the BJP, and that central ministers and MPs have contested elections in the past. Leaders from the center and the state contest elections to connect with the people," He also said that the recent New York Post article criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu policies.

Khattar said, "Everyone knows how Modi has raised the country's respect and honor in the globe. The world knows what India's image was 15 years ago." On the issue of drug addiction in Haryana, Khattar said "The state government has taken strict measures to curb drug trafficking and destroy the property of drug smugglers, We will not tolerate drugs. Officials are taking strict action. Cases are being registered under the NDPS Act, suppliers are being arrested and their illegal properties are being demolished, "

He also said that the government is running a public awareness campaign to educate people about the dangers of drug addiction. Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday flagged off a cyclothon in Haryana's Yamunanagar to promote the initiative of 'drug-free Haryana'.

The campaign titled 'Cyclothon for a Drug-Free Haryana' witnessed the first cyclothon on September 1 and today (September 25) is the culmination of the anti-drug campaign. Visuals from the Yamunanagar cyclotron showed a large number of cyclists taking part in the event as a measure to spread awareness about the menace of drug abuse.

With the message of drug-free Haryana, the cyclothon has traversed all 22 districts of the state in a period of 25 days.