Haryana CM advocates construction of SYL canal

AMRITSAR: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday highlighted regional development issues and advocated construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal and the affiliation of state colleges with Panjab University in Chandigarh.

Speaking at the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council here chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Khattar underscored the significance of establishing an environment of collaboration among the states to ensure the successful and prompt execution of development projects.

He emphasised that by pooling resources, sharing knowledge, and adopting best practices, the states could achieve efficient and effective project execution, ultimately contributing to the growth of the region and the nation as a whole.

The Northern Zonal Council meeting saw the presence of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, besides representatives of northern states.

Khattar stressed the urgent need to complete the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in the Punjab region. He clarified that water availability and canal construction have been distinct issues and should not be conflated.

He pointed out that surplus water from rivers -- the Ravi, the Sutlej and the Beas -- currently flowed into Pakistan, and constructing the SYL canal would enable the productive utilisation of valuable water resource.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of the SYL as an alternative channel, especially in light of the aging Nangal Hydel Channel (NHC).

He advocated for state colleges in Panchkula, Ambala, and Yamunanagar to have the option of affiliating with Panjab University.

He highlighted that while the state's share in Panjab University had been discontinued in 1973, reestablishing these affiliations would be in the best interest of students.

He stressed upon the importance of expanding educational opportunities and enhancing the university's reputation by affiliating more colleges from both Haryana and Punjab.

Reiterating Haryana's commitment to equitable water sharing and peaceful dispute resolution, the Chief Minister discussed issues related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

He emphasised the need to address delays in repairing the Dhulkot BBMB substation and underscored the importance of raising the banks of the Bhakra Main Line for efficient water resource management.

Khattar proposed considering Hathnikund as a national project for small hydropower projects. He believed that such a project could have a far-reaching impact on water management and power generation capabilities in the region, warranting detailed discussion.

The Chief Minister also shared the state’s innovative approach to demographic data collection through the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme. This scheme provides real-time demographic data and has created a comprehensive database of every family in the state.

This database plays a crucial role in government planning and policy implementation, bridging the gap between data collection and practical application.

Khattar encouraged other participating states to explore innovative solutions like PPP to strengthen governance and ensure the welfare and prosperity of all citizens.

The Chief Minister said despite its small geographical size, Haryana has consistently demonstrated a wealth of sports talent. Recognising this potential, the government has invested in sports facilities and incentives for athletes.

This commitment has given rise to a burgeoning sports culture within the state, establishing Haryana as a veritable powerhouse of sports, he added.