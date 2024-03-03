Harsh Vardhan quits politics, says, "My ENT clinic at Krishna Nagar too awaits my return"

NEW DELHI: Former Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday announced his decision to quit electoral politics. This came after the BJP on Saturday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chosing new faces in Delhi, the party dropped four sitting MPs- Harsh Vardhan, Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri and Meenakashi Lekhi.

Announcing his decision in a long series of posts on X, Vardhan said he is returning to his ENT clinic at Krishna Nagar.

After over thirty years of a glorious electoral career, during which I won all the five assembly and two parliamentary elections that I fought with exemplary margins, and held a multitude of prestigious positions in the party organisation and the governments at the state and… — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 3, 2024

"After over thirty years of a glorious electoral career, during which I won all the five assembly and two parliamentary elections that I fought with exemplary margins, and held a multitude of prestigious positions in the party organisation and the governments at the state and centre I finally bow out to return to my roots," he said.

"Service to mankind was my motto when I joined MBBS in GSVM Medical College, Kanpur fifty years back with a desire to help the poor and needy. A swayamsewak at heart, I have always been an ardent admirer of Deen Dayal Upadhyay ji's Antodaya philosophy of striving to serve the last man in the queue. It was at the insistence of the then RSS leadership that I jumped into the electoral fray.

They could convince me only because for me politics meant opportunity to fight our three main enemies - poverty, disease and ignorance," he added. The former minister's post added: "Without remorse, I must say that it has been a marvelous innings during which my passion to serve the common man was quenched.

I served as Delhi Health Minister as well as twice Union Health Minister, a subject close to my heart. I had the rare opportunity bestowed upon me to be able to first work towards creating a Polio free Bharat and then to take care of the health of millions of our countrymen grappling with the dreaded COVID-19 during its first and second phases". "In the long history of mankind, only a few have been granted the privilege to defend their people in hours of gravest danger! And I can proudly claim that I didn't shirk responsibility, but welcomed it. My gratitude to Ma Bharati, my reverence to my fellow citizens and my obeisance to the values enshrined in our Constitution. And yes, that was the biggest privilege that Bhagwan Shri Ram bestowed upon me, the privilege of being able to save human lives !!", Harsh Vardhan said.

"I would like to thank all my party karyakartas, my fans and supporters amongst the common citizens as well as my party leaders .. all of whom have contributed to this remarkable journey spanning over three decades,"he wrote.

"I must acknowledge that I consider it a great privilege to have worked closely with the most dynamic Prime Minister in India's history, Shri Narendra Modi ji. The country wishes him a heroic return to power again." "I shall continue to pursue my work against tobacco and substance abuse, against climate change and teaching simple and sustainable lifestyles. A big shout out for all those who stood by me like a rock while I clocked many firsts and led a fulfilled political life," he wrote.

"I move on, I really can't wait. I have promises to keep .. and miles to go before I sleep !! I have a dream .. and I know your blessings shall always remain with me. My ENT clinic at Krishna Nagar too awaits my return," he said. Earlier, BJP leader Jayant Sinha has joined the list of leaders who wish not to contest upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Jharkhand's Hazaribagh MP Jayant Sinha on Saturday said that he has requested the party president JP Nadda to relieve him of "direct electoral duties" so that he could focus on efforts to combat climate change.

This came after former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said that he has expressed his desire not to contest polls and asked BJP chief JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties so that he can focus on his future commitments in the world of cricket.

Gambhir also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing him to serve people in a post on X. "I have requested Hon'ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM @narendramodiji and Hon'ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!," Gambhir's post read.