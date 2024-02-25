Haldwani violence: Sessions court grants 10-day police custody to Abdul Malik

NEW DELHI: Abdul Malik, the prime suspect in the Haldwani violence, was presented before the Sessions Court in Haldwani. The Nainital police, who apprehended Malik in Delhi, appealed to the court for custody, arguing that a 10-day interrogation period was essential. The accused was presented before the Haldwani court on Saturday night.

Accepting police's request, the court has placed Abdul Malik in police custody until March 6. The case is scheduled for further proceedings following this period. On Saturday, Uttarakhand police arrested the key accused in the violence, that took place in Banbhulpura, Haldwani, on February 8.

State Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for the Uttarakhand Police team that arrested Abdul Malik from Delhi, spokesperson IG Nilesh Bharne said. The arrested accused, Abdul Malik, will soon be produced in court, said the police.

Uttarakhand Police Headquarters (PHQ) Spokesperson Nilesh Anand Bharne said, "The Nainital police were in a constant search for the mastermind of the Haldwani violence. The mastermind, Abdul Malik, today has been arrested in Dehli." On Wednesday, the police said that a total of 74 people had been arrested in the case.

The authorities had said that the violence had broken out during an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani. Stone-pelting incidents, torching of vehicles, and a mob surrounding the local police station were witnessed during the violence. To contain the situation, the administration had to issue a shoot-at-sight order in the area.

The Municipal Corporation here issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, a key accused in the violence at Haldwani, asking him to deposit the money to cover damage caused to government property during the clash. In the violence, four people were killed and 250 policemen were injured. According to the police, the mob burned down Banbhulpura police station. A curfew was imposed in the entire town for two days.