Guv Ravi taking forward BJP's agenda on Sanatana Dharma issue: Kapil Sibal

NEW DELHI: Coming down heavily on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Sanatana Dharma issue, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said that Governor RN Ravi is taking forward their political agenda. "First I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah whether thy know what Governor RN Ravi is doing there? I know that you know. Because there hasn't been a dispute on religion ever before in Tamil Nadu. The backward community is ruling there, running the government. The goal of sending RN Ravi is to create a dispute on the basis of religion. You are the culprits that you raise these types of issues. The Governor is taking forward their political agenda," Sibal told ANI.

Earlier on September 7, a delegation of Tamil Nadu BJP leaders met Governor RN Ravi and submitted a memorandum for his intervention in filing cases, in line with the Supreme Court's guidelines, against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his alleged hate speech at the 'Sanatana Eradication' conference. The delegation also demanded the dismissal of Minister PK Sekar Babu for being a part of the 'Sanatana eradication' conference, which is a violation of his oath to office.

Speaking to reporters BJP leader Karu Nagarajan said, "If Udhayanidhi Stalin says he is to eradicate Sanatanam it means that he is calling for eradicating Hinduism. We gave the petition to the Governor requesting to sack Udhayanidhi Stalin from the cabinet for his remarks on Sanatanam. We also requested Governor R N Ravi to sack HR & CE Minister Sekar Babu as he also participated in the same program." This came amid the nationwide controversy, that erupted after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son gave remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

"A few things cannot be opposed but should only be abolished. We can't merely oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. They have to be eradicated. Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," Stalin junior had said. The objectionable remarks triggered heavy criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, which accused the DMK and INDIA bloc of advocating the abolition of Sanatana Dharma.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin took to the social media platform, X, and defended his son saying, "Hon'ble Minister @UdhayStalin didn't call for 'genocide' as distorted by BJP, but only spoke against discrimination. Disheartening to see the 'responsible' Hon'ble Prime Minister, Union Ministers and BJP Chief Ministers ignore facts and driven on fake narratives despite having all access and resources to verify the facts."