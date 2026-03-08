Guruvayoor Devaswom Board gets woman member after nearly five decades

M U Shinija has been appointed to the nine-member panel, making it the first woman appointment to the body after the Devaswom rules were amended in 1978.

According to reports, the administrative panel had women's representation during 1970s.

However, no woman had been appointed to the committee after the amendment of the Guruvayur Devaswom rules in 1978, it said.

Shinija has been nominated now as a representative of the Communist Party of India (CPI).