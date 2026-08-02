Gurugram: Man found hanging after wife seeks divorce; 7-year-old son records video

According to police, the couple's seven-year-old son recorded a video on a mobile phone after seeing his father hanging, while his wife screamed for someone to take him down.

Sanjeev Yadav, 36, who worked as an associate operator at Denso, was a native of Amritsar and lived with his family in Gurugram's Surat Nagar.

Sanjeev's sister, Kiran, alleged that there had been a dispute between her brother and his wife, Manpreet Kaur. Manpreet had sought a divorce, which, she believed, ultimately led to her brother’s death.

Acting on the family's complaint, police have detained Manpreet and launched an investigation.

“We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. Action will be taken as per the law,” investigating officer Mahender Singh said.

Sanjeev Yadav was found hanging on Thursday when only his wife and their seven-year-old son were at home. Manpreet called the family members on both sides to inform them about the ‘suicide’.

According to police, the couple’s son recorded a video after he saw his father hanging, in which Manpreet can be heard screaming that someone bring him down.