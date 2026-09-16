Gurugram hit-and-run case: Biker Sia says Bainsla's arrest not enough, demands strict action

Speaking to the media on Tuesday night after recording her statement in the district court, Chauhan also hit back at comments made by Bainsla’s cousin Kamal, who claimed that she was playing the victim card.

The 27-year-old biker further said that if Bainsla secures bail in three days, it cannot be considered strict action.

“There were two other people in the car. They should be arrested as well. They must be punished. If they aren't, such incidents will continue to happen,” she said.

Bainsla, 33, and his cousin Lavneesh, 34, who was in the car with him, were arrested on Tuesday by Gurugram police from Rajgarh in Rajasthan, a short distance from Gurugram, following a two-day search.