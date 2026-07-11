Gurugram encounter puts spotlight back on rapper-turned-gangster Deepak Nandal

The encounter, in which more than 60 rounds were fired, took place at Sushant Lok A Block late Thursday, in which four alleged shooters of Nandal gang were shot dead, one received bullet injuries, while three policemen were hit in the exchange of fire.

The five members of Deepak Nandal gang had allegedly held Vishal Beri, a property dealer and son of the founder of SGT University, hostage at his residence.

When police appealed to them to surrender, they opened fire. In the ensuing gunfight, four shooters were killed, and one was injured, while Beri was rescued safely, police said.